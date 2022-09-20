ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 963,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,771,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $10,101,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,542,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

