ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 2.9%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s share price were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 12,004,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 5,955,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $11,527,000.

