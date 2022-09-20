Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BGAOF. Barclays lowered their target price on Proximus from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Proximus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Proximus has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

