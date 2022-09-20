PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) PT Lowered to CHF 120 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 140 to CHF 120 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
PSP Swiss Property Price Performance
PSP Swiss Property stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.09. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $132.60.
About PSP Swiss Property
