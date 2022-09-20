Pub Finance (PINT) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last Week

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pub Finance

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

