Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PLSE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

