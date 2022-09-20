PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. 31,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

