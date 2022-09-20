Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 50554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The firm has a market cap of C$185.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.41.

Insider Activity

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,016.20.

(Get Rating)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.