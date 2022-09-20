Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 50554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QUIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The firm has a market cap of C$185.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.41.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
