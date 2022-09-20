Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $2.86 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00015013 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $13.57 million and $439,107.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,747,013 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.