Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 256.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 227,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 163,634 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 694.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 82.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after acquiring an additional 778,289 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.