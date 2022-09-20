Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

