Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,429. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

