RDA Financial Network Acquires 8,661 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $338,000.

NYSEARCA:DEED traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,790. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

