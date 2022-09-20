RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,025. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

