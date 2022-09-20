RDA Financial Network Buys 164 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

