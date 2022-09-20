RDA Financial Network Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RDA Financial Network owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,267,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. 16,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,028. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.