RDA Financial Network Has $352,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.16. 48,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its 200 day moving average is $249.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

