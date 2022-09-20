RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 332,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.