RDA Financial Network Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in General Mills were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. 248,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,268. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

