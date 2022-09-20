RDA Financial Network Sells 57 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.