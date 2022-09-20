Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 172,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,253. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46.

