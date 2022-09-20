Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,227.65.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $20.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,117.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,541. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,559.43 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,094.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

