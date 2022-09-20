Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 334,689 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYH remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,348. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

