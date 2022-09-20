Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.02. 24,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

