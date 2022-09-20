Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 198,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,298. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.