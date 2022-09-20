Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 163.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.40 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

