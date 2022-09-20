Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 458,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 155,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.