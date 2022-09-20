Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 223,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Core Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Scientific Stock Down 4.2 %

Core Scientific stock traded down 0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 1.59. The company had a trading volume of 88,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,678. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.40 and a 1-year high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core Scientific Company Profile

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.44.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

