Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RING traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 7,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $33.58.

