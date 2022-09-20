Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of TopBuild worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $6,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.55. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

