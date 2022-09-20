Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $25,374,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

