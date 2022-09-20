Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

