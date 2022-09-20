Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 192.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

