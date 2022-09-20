Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 3.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.89 and a 200-day moving average of $244.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

