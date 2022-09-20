Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €25.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Renault Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.41 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €31.58 ($32.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,285,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($102.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.21 and its 200 day moving average is €25.39.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

