Render Token Price Reaches $0.46 (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $117.80 million and $14.63 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

