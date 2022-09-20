RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.03 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.