Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
RZLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an assumes rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.
Rezolute Stock Up 5.5 %
Rezolute stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.88.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
