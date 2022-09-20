RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,648 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 829.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $144.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,276. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

