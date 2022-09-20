RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.72. 20,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.92 and a 52-week high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.