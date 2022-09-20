RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. 20,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

