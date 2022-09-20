RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 347.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.32. 876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,943. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

