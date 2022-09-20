RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 131,200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 979.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.2% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

