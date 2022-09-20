RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $132.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,117. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

