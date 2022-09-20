RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RH traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,295. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $708.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.