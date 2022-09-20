Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,411 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after buying an additional 109,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. 43,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,248. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

