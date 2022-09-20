Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,658,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,801,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,067. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

