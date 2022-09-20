Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. 194,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,534,360. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

