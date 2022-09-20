Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,809. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

