Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 581,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

